Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Pimkie - Diramode  - Chef d eProjet Technique (Informatique)

     -  Neuville en ferrain 2000 - 2004

  • JULES  - Chef de Projet Technique (Informatique)

     -  Roubaix 2005 - 2011

  • PARTIALIS CONSULTING  - Ingénieur Etudes et Développement (Informatique)

     -  Lyon

    En prestation chez ACS, filiale de Xerox

    2011 - 2013

  • Xerox Business Services  - Responsable Technique Logiciel (Informatique)

     -  Guilherand granges 2013 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Severine BELLAVOINE

  • Vit à :

    GUILHERAND GRANGES, France

  • Née le :

    23 déc. 1977 (44 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Ingénieur Etudes et Développement

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages