Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARIE CURIE- Saint andre lez lille 1983 - 1986
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Saint andre lez lille 1986 - 1988
-
Collège Anne Frank- Lambersart 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Lambersart 1992 - 1993
-
Lycée Scientifique Technique Et Professionnel César Baggio- Lille 1993 - 1995
-
Enic Telecom Lille 1- Villeneuve d'ascq 1995 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Pimkie - Diramode - Chef d eProjet Technique (Informatique)- Neuville en ferrain 2000 - 2004
-
JULES - Chef de Projet Technique (Informatique)- Roubaix 2005 - 2011
-
PARTIALIS CONSULTING - Ingénieur Etudes et Développement (Informatique)- Lyon
En prestation chez ACS, filiale de Xerox2011 - 2013
-
Xerox Business Services - Responsable Technique Logiciel (Informatique)- Guilherand granges 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Severine BELLAVOINE
-
Vit à :
GUILHERAND GRANGES, France
-
Née le :
23 déc. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur Etudes et Développement
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Severine BELLAVOINE a ajouté Xerox Business Services à son parcours professionnel
-
Severine BELLAVOINE a ajouté Partialis Consulting à son parcours professionnel