Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Georges Clemenceau (Darnetal)- Darnetal 1980 - 1984
-
Ecole De La Mairie (Ernemont Sur Buchy)- Ernemont sur buchy 1984 - 1986
-
Collège Francis Yard- Buchy 1990 - 1993
-
LYCEE TECHNIQUE PRIVE LA PROVIDENCE MISERICORDE- Rouen 1995 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Collège Franic Yard - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Buchy
secrétaire1999 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Séverine BLOQUEL (LEBLOND)
-
Vit à :
LONDINIERES, France
-
Née en :
1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J''ai 3 filles inès jeanne et laureen. Espère retrouver copains ou copines de collèges.
Profession :
Assistante maternelle
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Séverine BLOQUEL (LEBLOND) a ajouté 1 photo à son album Ma pellicule photo
-
Séverine BLOQUEL (LEBLOND) a ajouté 3 photos à son album photos