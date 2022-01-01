SÃ©verine BOCLET (LEROY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecoleest- Abbeville 1984 - 1989
-
Collège Millevoye- Abbeville 1989 - 1993
-
Millevoye- Abbeville 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Boucher De Perthes- Abbeville 1994 - 1998
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©verine BOCLET (LEROY)
-
Vit Ã :
ABBEVILLE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
10 aoÃ»t 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante maternelle
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
SÃ©verine BOCLET (LEROY) a reconnu SÃ©verine BOCLET (LEROY) sur la photo 3ème7
-
SÃ©verine BOCLET (LEROY) a reconnu SÃ©verine BOCLET (LEROY) sur la photo 5ème9