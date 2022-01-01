RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Clapiers
Severine BOISSET VENNEMANIE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Macé- Vesoul 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Edouard Belin- Vesoul 1989 - 1996
-
Ecole Régionale Beaux-arts Arts Appliqués De Besançon- Besancon 1993 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Severine BOISSET VENNEMANIE
-
Vit à :
CLAPIERS, France
-
Née le :
9 mars 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infographiste
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Severine BOISSET VENNEMANIE a reconnu Severine BOISSET VENNEMANIE sur la photo Terminale A2-A3