Severine LAMBERT (VALAYER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ANDRE BLANC- Saint marcel les valence 1984 - 1992
-
ECOLE ANDRE BLANC- Saint marcel les valence 1984 - 1992
-
Institution Notre-dame- Valence 1992 - 1996
-
Institution Notre-dame- Valence 1996 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Pharmacie Prevost - PrÃ©paratrice en pharmacie- Gouvieux 2000 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Severine LAMBERT (VALAYER)
-
Vit Ã :
LA ROCHELLE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
15 mai 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
PrÃ©paratrice en pharmacie
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Severine LAMBERT (VALAYER) a reconnu Severine LAMBERT (VALAYER) sur la photo CE2 1989-1990
-
Severine LAMBERT (VALAYER) a reconnu Severine LAMBERT (VALAYER) sur la photo 3emes
-
Severine LAMBERT (VALAYER) a reconnu Severine LAMBERT (VALAYER) sur la photo CM2 1991-1992
-
-
-
Severine LAMBERT (VALAYER) a ajoutÃ© Pharmacie Prevost Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Severine LAMBERT (VALAYER) a reconnu Severine LAMBERT (VALAYER) sur la photo CP
-
Severine LAMBERT (VALAYER) a reconnu Severine LAMBERT (VALAYER) sur la photo 1° année de maternelle
-
Severine LAMBERT (VALAYER) a reconnu Severine LAMBERT (VALAYER) sur la photo 3° année de maternelle
-
Severine LAMBERT (VALAYER) a reconnu Severine LAMBERT (VALAYER) sur la photo CE1 1988-1989
-
Severine LAMBERT (VALAYER) a reconnu Severine LAMBERT (VALAYER) sur la photo CM1 1990-1991
-
Severine LAMBERT (VALAYER) a ajoutÃ© Pharmacie Prévost Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Severine LAMBERT (VALAYER) a ajoutÃ© Institution Notre-dame Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Severine LAMBERT (VALAYER) a ajoutÃ© Institution Notre-dame Ã son parcours scolaire
-