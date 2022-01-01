Severine LEBOUCHER (MENAGER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Saint Michel (Pontmain)- Pontmain 1980 - 1987
Collège Sainte-marie- Fougeres 1987 - 1992
Lycée Privé Notre-dame Du Marais- Fougeres 1992 - 1995
Lycée Privé Notre-dame Du Marais- Fougeres
BTS ASSISTANT DE GESTION1995 - 1997
Cdg 35- Rennes 2001 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
Alliora - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Fougeres 1997 - 1998
AGF - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- FOUGEROLLES DU PLESSIS 1998 - 2000
COLLECTIVITE TERRITORIALE - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Louvigne du desert 2000 - 2000
Mairie De Le Ferré- Le ferre 2000 - maintenant
COLLECTIVITE TERRITORIALE - Administratif (Administratif)- La bazouge du desert 2000 - maintenant
COLLECTIVITE TERRITORIALE - SecrÃ©taire de mairie (Administratif)- La bazouge du desert 2000 - maintenant
Parcours club
Au Théâtre Ce Soir- La bazouge du desert 2001 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Severine LEBOUCHER (MENAGER)
Vit Ã :
LA BAZOUGE DU DESERT, France
NÃ©e en :
1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour,
Si vous me reconnaissez, n'hésitez pas à me contacter.
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire de mairie
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
