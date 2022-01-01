Severine SCHNEIDER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Paul Vaillant-couturier- Clichy sous bois 1982 - 1987
-
Collège Louise Michel- Clichy sous bois 1987 - 1992
-
Lycée Alfred Nobel- Clichy sous bois 1992 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Eurest (Compass Group) - Employée (Autre)- PARIS 1996 - 2001
-
MAIRIE DU RAINCY - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Le raincy 2001 - 2008
-
MAIRIE DE LYON- Lyon 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Severine SCHNEIDER
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Née le :
2 sept. 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Gestionnaire comptable
Enfants :
1