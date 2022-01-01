Severine SIMONET (HUMBERT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis mariée depuis 13 ans avec Eric Simonet, rencontré au lycée.
    nous avons une petite Coralie de 10 ans et une petite Emmy de 8 ans , mes 2 rayons de soleil.
    nous vivons toujours à crépy.

  • Profession :

    Infirmiere en diabetologie

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages