Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire De Pujo Le Plan (Pujo Le Plan)- Pujo le plan 1984 - 1987
-
Collège Pierre Blanquie- Villeneuve de marsan 1992 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Croissanterie St Roch - Apprenti vendeuse- Mont de marsan 1996 - 1999
A propos
General
-
Prenom Nom: Severine VERDON
-
Vit Ã :
MONT DE MARSAN, France
-
Nee le:
13 juil. 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession:
Mere au foyer
Situation familiale:
en union libre
Enfants:
2
Mes gouts et passions
Voyages
-
