Parcours
Parcours club
-
ESH- Hautot saint sulpice 1992 - 1997
-
ARCHERS VALERIQUAIS- Saint valery en caux 1998 - 1999
-
Js Etoutteville- Etoutteville 2005 - 2007
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Michel (Yvetot)- Yvetot 1992 - 1996
-
Collège Bobée- Yvetot 1996 - 2000
-
Collège Du Val D'auge- Doudeville 2000 - 2001
-
Lycée Et Lycée Professionnel Raymond Queneau- Yvetot
puis 1Ã¨re STT2001 - 2003
-
CFA MARCEL SAUVAGE- Mont saint aignan
Bts Management des UnitÃ©s Commerciales2006 - 2008
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Simon CARPENTIER
-
Vit Ã :
HAUTOT SAINT SULPICE, France
-
NÃ© le :
18 nov. 1984 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à toutes et à tous, vous qui m'avez peut etre cotoyé dans le passé...?!
je viens de m'inscrire et je m'excuse des possibles erreurs dans les dates de cursus scolaire, je vais vérifier tout cela assez vite!
A bientot
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
