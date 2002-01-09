Simon HOUBAUX (HOUBAUX ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Pierre (Le Vigan)- Le vigan 2004 - 2005
-
Ecole Publique Le Vigan- Le vigan 2005 - maintenant
-
Collège De La Présentation- Ganges 2012 - 2017
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Simon HOUBAUX (HOUBAUX )
-
Vit à :
LE VIGAN, France
-
Né le :
9 janv. 2002 (20 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Simon HOUBAUX (HOUBAUX ) a ajouté Collège De La Présentation à son parcours scolaire
-
Simon HOUBAUX (HOUBAUX ) a ajouté Ecole Publique Le Vigan à son parcours scolaire
-
Simon HOUBAUX (HOUBAUX ) a ajouté Ecole Saint Pierre (Le Vigan) à son parcours scolaire