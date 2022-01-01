Simon MOURIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Renault  - Ingénieur Réseau (Informatique)

     -  BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 1989 - 1991

  • Microsoft  - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)

     -  LES ULIS 1991 - 2005

  • SOFTFLUENT  - Cofondateur et directeur technique (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2005 - 2017

  • AELYO SOFTWORKS  - CONSULTANT EN INFORMATIQUE (DIRECTION GÉNÉRALE) (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • Prénom Nom :

    Simon MOURIER

  • Vit à :

    PARIS, France

  • Né le :

    24 mars 1966 (55 ans)

  • Profession :

    Ingénieur informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

