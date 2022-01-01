Simon MOURIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE PUYRICARD- Puyricard 1971 - 1975
-
Collège Rocher Du Dragon- Aix en provence 1976 - 1979
-
Collège Carnot- Lille 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Louis Pasteur- Lille 1980 - 1983
-
Lycée Faidherbe- Lille
Math Sup - Math Spé1983 - 1985
-
Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'electricité Et De Mécanique (Ensem)- Nancy 1985 - 1988
Parcours militaire
-
120ème Régiment Du Train- Fontainebleau 1988 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Renault - Ingénieur Réseau (Informatique)- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 1989 - 1991
-
Microsoft - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)- LES ULIS 1991 - 2005
-
SOFTFLUENT - Cofondateur et directeur technique (Informatique)- Paris 2005 - 2017
-
AELYO SOFTWORKS - CONSULTANT EN INFORMATIQUE (DIRECTION GÉNÉRALE) (Informatique)- Paris 2017 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Simon MOURIER
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né le :
24 mars 1966 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur informaticien
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Simon MOURIER a ajouté AELYO SOFTWORKS à son parcours professionnel
-
Simon MOURIER a ajouté Simon Mourier à son parcours professionnel
-
Simon MOURIER a ajouté Aelyo Softworks à son parcours professionnel
-
Simon MOURIER a reconnu Simon MOURIER sur la photo math sup 1983-1984