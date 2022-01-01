Simone SANCHEZ (GERMAIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Ferdinand Buisson (Grand Couronne)- Grand couronne 1950 - 1960
-
REINE MATHILDE- Grand couronne
Section commerce comptabilitÃ©1960 - 1963
-
Ecole Ferdinand Buisson (Grand Couronne)- Grand couronne 2010 - 2011
Parcours entreprise
-
CHAPELLE DARBLAY - Resp.Administ.Personnel (Ressources humaines)- Grand couronne 1963 - 2006
Parcours de vacances
-
Vacances à Vals Les Bains- Vals les bains 1977 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Simone SANCHEZ (GERMAIN)
-
Vit Ã :
ROUTOT, France
-
NÃ©e le :
22 avril 1946 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©e
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Simone SANCHEZ (GERMAIN) a reconnu Janine AUDIGANE (CORBINEAU) sur la photo Certificat études
-
Simone SANCHEZ (GERMAIN) a reconnu Marie-Claude SAINT-AUBIN (BECASSE) sur la photo Certificat études