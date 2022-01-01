Sofiane KADER SOFIANE (KADER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT MERRY- Fontainebleau 1989 - 1995
-
Collège François Couperin- Fontainebleau 1995 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sofiane KADER SOFIANE (KADER)
-
Vit à :
CHAMPIGNY SUR MARNE, France
-
Né le :
14 janv. 1984 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sofiane KADER SOFIANE (KADER) a ajouté Collège François Couperin à son parcours scolaire
-
Sofiane KADER SOFIANE (KADER) a ajouté ECOLE SAINT MERRY à son parcours scolaire