Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE NOTRE DAME- Saint jean brevelay 1980 - 1988
Collège Saint-françois- Lesneven 1988 - 1989
Collège Saint-vincent Providence- Rennes 1989 - 1992
Lycée Saint-vincent La Providence- Rennes 1992 - 1995
CLASSE PREPARATOIRE AUX GRANDES ECOLES ST VINCENT- Rennes 1996 - 1998
ECOLES DE COMMERCE DE ROUEN- Rouen 1998 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
Unilever - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- RUEIL MALMAISON 1999 - 1999
DELTA DIFFUSION - Commerciale (Commercial)- Rennes 2000 - 2000
LINDT ET SPRUNGLI - Chef de produit (Marketing)- Paris 2001 - maintenant
Canson - Arjowiggins - International Marketing Manager (Marketing)- Issy les moulineaux 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Solenn MIOT (EVEN)
Vit à :
VANNES, France
Née le :
14 août 1977 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
International Marketing Manager
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2