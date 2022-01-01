Solenn MIOT (EVEN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Unilever  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  RUEIL MALMAISON 1999 - 1999

  • DELTA DIFFUSION  - Commerciale (Commercial)

     -  Rennes 2000 - 2000

  • LINDT ET SPRUNGLI  - Chef de produit (Marketing)

     -  Paris 2001 - maintenant

  • Canson - Arjowiggins  - International Marketing Manager (Marketing)

     -  Issy les moulineaux 2005 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Solenn MIOT (EVEN)

  • Vit à :

    VANNES, France

  • Née le :

    14 août 1977 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    International Marketing Manager

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :