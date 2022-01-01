Sonia TALL (DELGADO) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Français- New york 1963 - 1968
Ecole Française De Bad-godesberg- Bonn/bad godesberg 1968 - 1971
Lycée Descartes- Alger 1973 - 1976
Lycée Charles Lepierre- Lisbonne
1 ere A a la terminale1976 - 1978
Université Paris Sorbonne - Paris Iv- Paris
DEUG au Doctorat1978 - 1984
Lycée Claude Monet- Paris 1978 - 1979
Lycée Victor Duruy- Paris
Etudes d'anglais1979 - 1980
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sonia TALL (DELGADO)
Vit à :
CHICAGO, Etats-Unis
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
A few years ago on a Marine parent site, I read : it is not how well you start , but how well you end that really matters. It has stayed with me. Therefore I try to live fully in the Present ; however, my present is also a gift from all the good people God put in my path and who helped me become who I am today. I would love to reconnect with many of you.
Peace and Hugs for the New Year 2011.
Profession :
Prof d'anglais et de literatures africaines
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
