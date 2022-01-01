RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à Aix-en-ProvenceLe résultat du brevet à Aix-en-Provence
Sophie AGULHON (CASELLES)
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Ste Jeanne D'arc 26 Place Jeanne D'arc Paris 13eme- Paris 1978 - 1987
-
BAUDOUX- Noumea 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Alain Borne- Montelimar 1989 - 1994
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sophie AGULHON (CASELLES)
-
Vit à :
AIX EN PROVENCE, France
-
Née le :
28 nov. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
-
-
