Sophie ALBERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Nuces 1988 - 1997
-
Collège Kervallon- Marcillac vallon 1997 - 2001
-
Lycée Polyvalent Alexis Monteil- Rodez 2001 - 2005
-
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmier- Rodez 2005 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
L'alerte- Decazeville 1991 - 1998
-
C E La Frégière- Clairvaux d'aveyron 1998 - maintenant
-
Hand Vallon- Marcillac vallon 1998 - 2005
-
Ski Club Rodez- Rodez 2003 - maintenant
-
Basket Vallon- Marcillac vallon 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sophie ALBERT
-
Vit à :
NUCES, France
-
Née le :
3 août 1986 (35 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
étudiante infirmière
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible