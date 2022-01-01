Sophie BURGARD (CHARLES) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Colbert - Autre (Voie gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Lyon 1975 - 1978
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie BURGARD (CHARLES)
-
Vit Ã :
GROÃŸ GLIENICKE (BERLIN), Allemagne
-
NÃ©e en :
1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis mariée et j'ai 2 enfants
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire de direction trilingue
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Sophie BURGARD (CHARLES) a reconnu Sophie BURGARD (CHARLES) sur la photo Première B2-1