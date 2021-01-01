RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à la Brillanne
Sophie CARON (SOPHIE CARON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VICTOR HUGO- La roque d'antheron 1980 - 1985
-
Plan D'eau Annexe De Jean Guehenno- La roque d'antheron 1985 - 1986
-
Collège Jean Guehenno- Lambesc 1986 - 1987
-
Collège Des Deux Pins- Frontignan 1987 - 1990
-
Lycée Professionnel Léonard De Vinci- Montpellier 1990 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Maison De Retraite Les Sereins- Cheval blanc 1992 - 2002
-
Hôpital St Michel Forcalquier- Forcalquier 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sophie CARON (SOPHIE CARON)
-
Vit à :
LA BRILLANNE, France
-
Née le :
1 févr. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sophie CARON (SOPHIE CARON) a ajouté Hôpital St Michel Forcalquier à son parcours professionnel
-
Sophie CARON (SOPHIE CARON) a ajouté Maison De Retraite Les Sereins à son parcours professionnel
-
Sophie CARON (SOPHIE CARON) a ajouté Lycée Professionnel Léonard De Vinci à son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie CARON (SOPHIE CARON) a ajouté Collège Des Deux Pins à son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie CARON (SOPHIE CARON) a ajouté ECOLE VICTOR HUGO à son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie CARON (SOPHIE CARON) a ajouté Collège Jean Guehenno à son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie CARON (SOPHIE CARON) a ajouté Plan D'eau Annexe De Jean Guehenno à son parcours scolaire