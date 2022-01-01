Sophie DELMER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARIE AUXILIATRICE- Roubaix 1976 - 1980
-
Collège Saint-exupéry- Roubaix 1981 - 1984
-
Collège Notre-dame De Sion- Saint omer 1984 - 1985
-
Lycée Saint-denis- Saint omer 1985 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
HYPERCEDICO - EmployÃ©e puis chef de rayon textile (Commercial)- Saint martin au laert 1991 - 1997
-
Carrefour Auchy-les-mines - Chef de departement textile puis non food (Commercial)- Auchy les mines 1997 - 2002
-
Carrefour Suisse - Chef de departement non food (Commercial)- Villars-sur-glÃ¢ne 2002 - 2006
-
Fnac Fribourg - Responsable service client et logistique (Commercial)- Fribourg 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie DELMER
-
Vit Ã :
FARVAGNY, Suisse
-
NÃ©e le :
4 sept. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable de secteur
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
