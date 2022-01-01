Sophie FERRAND est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOUE CAILLET- Bondy 1969 - 1971
-
ECOLE NOUE CAILLET- Bondy 1971 - 1973
-
ECOLE MALON- Livry gargan 1973 - 1977
-
Collège Léon Jouhaux- Livry gargan 1977 - 1983
-
Lycée Andre Boulloche- Livry gargan 1982 - 1986
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sophie FERRAND
-
Vit à :
LE BLANC MESNIL, France
-
Née en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible