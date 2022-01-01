RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Concarneau
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Romain Rolland (Romilly Sur Seine)- Romilly sur seine 1977 - 1981
Collège Paul Langevin- Romilly sur seine 1982 - 1983
Collège Georges Chepfer- Villers les nancy 1983 - 1983
Lycee Lyautey 3- Casablanca 1983 - 1983
Collège François Villon- Mulhouse 1984 - 1988
Lycée Albert Schweitzer- Mulhouse 1987 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
DMC- Mulhouse 1992 - 1993
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie FROMAGEAT
Vit Ã :
RICHWILLER, France
NÃ© le :
27 mars 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Sophie FROMAGEAT a reconnu Sophie FROMAGEAT (COGNON) sur la photo CE2 1979
Sophie FROMAGEAT a reconnu Sophie FROMAGEAT (COGNON) sur la photo 4ème 6
Sophie FROMAGEAT a reconnu Sophie FROMAGEAT (COGNON) sur la photo 4ème 6
Sophie FROMAGEAT a reconnu Sophie FROMAGEAT (COGNON) sur la photo C M 2
Sophie FROMAGEAT a reconnu Sophie FROMAGEAT (COGNON) sur la photo C M 2
Sophie FROMAGEAT a reconnu Sophie FROMAGEAT (COGNON) sur la photo CE2
Sophie FROMAGEAT a reconnu Sophie FROMAGEAT (COGNON) sur la photo CM2