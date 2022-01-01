Sophie GARRIGUES (DUBOST) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Dgi 2000  - DÃ©veloppeuse (Informatique)

     -  Cherbourg 1999 - 2001

  • Ares / Triade  - DÃ©veloppeuse (Informatique)

     -  Lyon 2001 - 2002

  • Tessi Chèques  - Informaticienne (Informatique)

     -  Lyon 2002 - 2005

  • ALTIOR  - Informaticienne (Informatique)

     -  Rennes 2006 - 2019

  • QUADRARE

     -  Nantes 2019 - maintenant

    Mariée, un enfant.

    Consultant informatique

