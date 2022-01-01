Sophie GARRIGUES (DUBOST) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE JEAN GOUBERT- Equeurdreville hainnevill 1981 - 1986
COLLEGE RAYMOND LE CORRE- Equeurdreville hainnevill 1986 - 1990
Lycée Jean-françois Millet- Octeville 1990 - 1993
IFSIC- Rennes 1997 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
Dgi 2000 - DÃ©veloppeuse (Informatique)- Cherbourg 1999 - 2001
Ares / Triade - DÃ©veloppeuse (Informatique)- Lyon 2001 - 2002
Tessi Chèques - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Lyon 2002 - 2005
ALTIOR - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Rennes 2006 - 2019
QUADRARE- Nantes 2019 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie GARRIGUES (DUBOST)
Vit Ã :
PRINQUIAU, France
NÃ©e le :
6 juin 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée, un enfant.
Profession :
Consultant informatique
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
