Sophie GILLET (SOPHIE GILLET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLES PRIMAIRE- Vigy 1970 - 1977
-
Collège Charles Peguy- Vigy 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Georges De La Tour- Metz 1981 - 1984
-
Lycée Fabert- Metz 1984 - 1986
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sophie GILLET (SOPHIE GILLET)
-
Vit à :
COURCOURONNES, France
-
Née le :
21 mars 1966 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sophie GILLET (SOPHIE GILLET) a ajouté Lycée Fabert à son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie GILLET (SOPHIE GILLET) a ajouté Lycée Georges De La Tour à son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie GILLET (SOPHIE GILLET) a ajouté Collège Charles Peguy à son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie GILLET (SOPHIE GILLET) a ajouté ECOLES PRIMAIRE à son parcours scolaire