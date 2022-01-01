Sophie GRANDJEAN (FERRIRE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Sainte-marie- Le bourget 1973 - 1978
-
Collège Pierre Et Marie Curie- Hennebont 1978 - 1979
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie GRANDJEAN (FERRIRE)
-
Vit Ã :
ERDEVEN, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
CommerÃ§ante
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sophie GRANDJEAN (FERRIRE) a reconnu Sophie GRANDJEAN (FERRIRE) sur la photo 5em
-
Sophie GRANDJEAN (FERRIRE) a reconnu Sophie GRANDJEAN (FERRIRE) sur la photo 6ème
-
Sophie GRANDJEAN (FERRIRE) a reconnu Sophie GRANDJEAN (FERRIRE) sur la photo classe de 5ème 1976-1977
-
Sophie GRANDJEAN (FERRIRE) a reconnu Sophie GRANDJEAN (FERRIRE) sur la photo classe de CM2 1974-75
-
Sophie GRANDJEAN (FERRIRE) a reconnu Sophie GRANDJEAN (FERRIRE) sur la photo classe de CM1 1973-74