Sophie HAPPE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Sophie HAPPE

  • Vit à :

    SAINT MAUR DES FOSSES, France

  • Née en :

    1968 (55 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Enfants :

    2

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Animaux

    • Autres

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :