Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATERNELLE DES SUREAUX- Saint maurice 1971 - 1974
-
ECOLE ROGER REVET- Saint maurice 1975 - 1976
-
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Saint maurice 1976 - 1978
-
Collège Edouard Herriot- Maisons alfort 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée Eugene Delacroix- Maisons alfort 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Saint-exupéry- Creteil 1985 - 1987
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sophie HAPPE
-
Vit à :
SAINT MAUR DES FOSSES, France
-
Née en :
1968 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Enfants :
2
