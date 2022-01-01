Sophie LABARTHE (BERNARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE GUYENNE- Rennes 1980 - 1984
ECOLE SAINT AUBIN- Rennes 1984 - 1989
Collège Echange- Rennes 1989 - 1994
Lycée Jean Mace- Rennes 1994 - 1998
IUT CHIMIE- Rennes 1998 - 2000
Eme-deps Gtd- Bruz 2000 - 2001
Ecole Nantaise D'informatique- Nantes 2003 - 2003
Ifsi Xavier Arnozan- Pessac 2013 - 2016
Parcours club
RDPG- Rennes 1990 - 2004
Quenottes.net- Bordeaux 2002 - maintenant
ASCPA- Pessac 2006 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
Compagnie Générale Des Eaux - Technicienne (Technique)- Rennes
Stagiaire2000 - 2000
SUPPORTER - Technicienne (Technique)- Cestas 2004 - 2013
OGISAD - InfirmiÃ¨re- Bordeaux 2016 - 2016
CLINIQUE SAINT MARTIN - InfirmiÃ¨re- Pessac 2017 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie LABARTHE (BERNARD)
Vit Ã :
CADAUJAC, France
NÃ©e le :
17 aoÃ»t 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
InfirmiÃ¨re
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
BrÃ©sil - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Royaume-Uni - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Tunisie
Canada -
