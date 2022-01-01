Sophie LEBAS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Le Grand Beauregard- La chapelle sur erdre 1992 - 1999
-
Lycée Saint-félix- Nantes 2000 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Defontaine - Rollix - Commerciale (Commercial)- Saint herblain 2006 - 2006
-
Hush Technologies - Commerciale (Commercial)- Leonberg (maxhutte haidhof)
Export & Warranty Assistant2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sophie LEBAS
-
Vit à :
STUTTGART, Allemagne
-
Née le :
19 déc. 1985 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante Export
Situation familiale :
en union libre