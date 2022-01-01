RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Strasbourg ainsi que le rÃ©sulat des lÃ©gislatives dans le Bas-Rhin ce dimanche 19 juin Ã partir de 20 heures.
Sophie MAGY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CONSEIL DES XV- Strasbourg 1982 - 1989
-
Collège Institution De La Providence- Strasbourg 1989 - 1991
-
Collège Vauban- Strasbourg 1991 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Association Horizon Amitié- Strasbourg 2001 - 2004
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie MAGY
-
Vit Ã :
STRASBOURG, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Social
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Sophie MAGY a reconnu Benoit ZELLER sur la photo CE2
-
Sophie MAGY a reconnu Delphine DUMONT (GRIN) sur la photo CE2
-
Sophie MAGY a reconnu Jan MULLER sur la photo CE2
-
Sophie MAGY a reconnu Antoine FISCHER sur la photo CE2 IP
-
Sophie MAGY a reconnu Benoit ZELLER sur la photo CE1
-
Sophie MAGY a reconnu Delphine DUMONT (GRIN) sur la photo CE1
-
Sophie MAGY a ajoutÃ© Association Horizon Amitié Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Sophie MAGY a reconnu Joel STEMMER sur la photo 3èmeB