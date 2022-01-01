Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  Strasbourg ainsi que le rÃ©sulat des lÃ©gislatives dans le Bas-Rhin ce dimanche 19 juin Ã  partir de 20 heures.

Sophie MAGY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sophie MAGY

  • Vit Ã  :

    STRASBOURG, France

  • NÃ©e en :

    1978 (44 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Social

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Fan de

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :