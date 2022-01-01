Sophie MALBEC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jeanne D'arc (Villeneuve Sur Lot)- Villeneuve sur lot 1979 - 1987
-
Collège Saint-pierre- Casseneuil 1987 - 1991
-
-
Lycée Polyvalent Georges Leygues- Villeneuve sur lot 1991 - 1994
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie MALBEC
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT VINCENT DE TYROSSE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
24 aoÃ»t 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
