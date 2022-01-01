Sophie NAUD (SCHMIDT ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MAGNY LES PEPINIERES- Metz 1977 - 1978
-
Collège Paul Verlaine- Metz 1978 - 1983
-
Lycée D'enseignement Professionnel Féminin Privé Rue Des Ronces- Guenange
cap emlpoyee de collectivitee.1984 - 1987
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie NAUD (SCHMIDT )
-
Vit Ã :
BOULIGNY, France
-
NÃ©e le :
19 juil. 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Employee de restauration
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Sophie NAUD (SCHMIDT ) a reconnu Sophie SCHMIDT sur la photo 6ème
-
Sophie NAUD (SCHMIDT ) a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo 12 novembre