Sophie PARIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VARENNE- Noisy le grand 1973 - 1978
-
Collège Clos Saint-vincent- Noisy le grand 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée Flora Tristan- Noisy le grand 1982 - 1985
-
Berufsschule Cloppenburg- Cloppenburg 1986 - 1989
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie PARIS
-
Vit Ã :
NOISY LE GRAND, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1967 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sophie PARIS a ajoutÃ© Berufsschule Cloppenburg Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie PARIS a reconnu Catherine PAUGNAT sur la photo seconde
-
Sophie PARIS a reconnu Sophie PARIS sur la photo seconde
-
Sophie PARIS a reconnu Sophie PARIS sur la photo Première A2
-
Sophie PARIS a ajoutÃ© Lycée Flora Tristan Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie PARIS a ajoutÃ© Collège Clos Saint-vincent Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie PARIS a ajoutÃ© ECOLE VARENNE Ã son parcours scolaire