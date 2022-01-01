RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac aux LilasLe rÃ©sultat du brevet aux Lilas
Sophie PISIAUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MORIER- Joue les tours 1975 - 1982
-
Ecole Joseph Bourreau (Esvres)- Esvres 1982 - 1983
-
Collège Georges Brassens- Esvres 1983 - 1987
-
Collège Saint-gatien- Joue les tours 1987 - 1988
-
Lycée Grandmont- Tours 1988 - 1991
-
FAC AES- Tours 1991 - 1993
-
ISCB- Tours 1993 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Tourdent- Tours 1993 - 1995
-
HENRY SCHEIN FRANCE- Tours 1995 - 1998
-
HENRY SCHEIN- Alfortville 1998 - 2010
-
Henry Schein France- Paris 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie PISIAUX
-
Vit Ã :
LES LILAS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
1 mars 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante commerciale
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Canada - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande
-
Sophie PISIAUX a ajoutÃ© Henry Schein France Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Sophie PISIAUX a reconnu Sophie PISIAUX sur la photo 3ème 87.88
-
Sophie PISIAUX a reconnu Sophie PISIAUX sur la photo 4ème
-
Sophie PISIAUX a reconnu Sophie PISIAUX sur la photo 6ème
-
Sophie PISIAUX a reconnu Sophie PISIAUX sur la photo CM2 82.83
-
Sophie PISIAUX a reconnu Sophie PISIAUX sur la photo CM1 81.81
-
Sophie PISIAUX a reconnu Sophie PISIAUX sur la photo CE1 79.80
-
Sophie PISIAUX a reconnu Sophie PISIAUX sur la photo ce2
-
Sophie PISIAUX a reconnu Sophie PISIAUX sur la photo CP 78.79
-
Sophie PISIAUX a reconnu Sophie PISIAUX sur la photo maternelle 77.78
-
Sophie PISIAUX a reconnu Sophie PISIAUX sur la photo Maternelle 1ère 75.76