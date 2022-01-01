Sophie THERET (DERAEDT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Macé- Les pavillons sous bois 1971 - 1975
-
Collège La Basoche- Les pavillons sous bois 1975 - 1977
-
Collège Groupe Anatole-france- Les pavillons sous bois 1977 - 1979
-
Lycée Jean Renoir- Bondy 1979 - 1982
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie THERET (DERAEDT)
-
Vit Ã :
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT, France
-
NÃ©e le :
5 mars 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
