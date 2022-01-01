Sophie TONNETOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PABLO PICASSO- Champs sur marne 1993 - 2001
-
Collège Lakanal- Foix 2001 - 2006
-
Lycée Gabriel Fauré- Foix 2006 - 2007
-
-
Lycée Jean Moulin- Albertville 2007 - maintenant
-
MARGE VERLAIRE- Toulouse
pfffff2009 - 2012
Parcours entreprise
-
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sophie TONNETOT
-
Vit à :
TOULOUSE, France
-
Née en :
1990 (32 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hello you
Profession :
Etudiante en esthétique
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
