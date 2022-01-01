Sophie TRESSON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Turgot- Denain 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Alfred Kastler- Denain 1988 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
CEVA SANTE ANIMALE - Assistante documentaliste (Autre)- Libourne 2001 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie TRESSON
-
Vit Ã :
LIBOURNE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante Documentaliste
Situation familiale :
sÃ©parÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - France - Mauritanie - Royaume-Uni
-
Sophie TRESSON a reconnu Sophie TRESSON sur la photo 4ème
-
Sophie TRESSON a reconnu Sophie TRESSON sur la photo Classe de 3ème. Année 1986-1987
-
Sophie TRESSON a reconnu Sophie TRESSON sur la photo 1er GB
-
Sophie TRESSON a reconnu Sophie TRESSON sur la photo 2 IES 2