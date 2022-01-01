Sophie TROTOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Tronsanges)- Tronsanges 1987 - 1990
-
Ecole Primaire (Germigny Sur Loire)- Germigny sur loire 1990 - 1992
-
Collège Aumenier-michot- La charite sur loire 1992 - 1996
-
Collège Privé St Cyr- Nevers 1996 - 1997
-
Lycée L'esperance- Nevers 1997 - 2000
-
Lycée Professionnel Simone Dounon- Cosne cours sur loire 2000 - 2002
-
LYCEE SIMONE DOUNON- Cosne cours sur loire 2000 - 2002
-
INFA- Nevers 2007 - 2008
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS- Bourges 2011 - 2012
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS- Nevers 2012 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
CONTENTIEUX DU CENTRE- Varennes vauzelles 2002 - 2006
-
M.a.s I. Cuperly- Urzy 2006 - 2007
-
EHPAD LES FORGES ROYALES GUERIGNY - AMP- Guerigny 2009 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie TROTOT
-
Vit Ã :
POUGUES LES EAUX, France
-
NÃ©e le :
28 avril 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
AIDE MEDICO-PSYCHOLOGIQUE
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
