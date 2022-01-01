Sophie VAN BOEIJEN (SPAGNOL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Saint-louis Sainte-clothilde- Le raincy 1976 - 1985
-
Universite Paris 13 - U.f.r. De Sciences Economiques Et De Gestion- Villetaneuse
Licence de Sciences Economiques - Option Economie Internationale1986 - 1989
-
INSTITUT EUROPEEN DE MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL- Paris
cycle prÃ©-MBA1989 - 1991
-
Adetem - Centre Des Hautes Etudes De Marketing Et Stratégie- Paris
3Ã¨me Cycle MARKETING - Marketing Politique et StratÃ©gique2003 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Aximedia - Groupe Magasins But - DelÃ©guÃ© Commercial (Commercial)- Emerainville 1992 - 1993
-
Mediaconcept/citcom - Groupe France Telecom - Responsable Commercial & Marketing France (Commercial)- Paris 1993 - 2000
-
W3 Interactive - Responsable Commercial & Marketing France (Commercial)- Paris 2000 - 2001
-
Eifel, European Institute For E-learning - Responsable Marketing (Marketing)- Paris 2001 - 2002
-
Sun Microsystems - Global Services Marketing Manager (Marketing)- SANTA CLARA 2003 - maintenant
-
Oracle - Senior Marketing Program Manager, Global Services Sales Readiness (Marketing)- REDWOOD CITY 2010 - maintenant
-
Bright Sky - Consultante en marketing (Marketing)- Aix en provence 2017 - 2019
-
Conseillère Indépendante En Immobilier - Sur Aix en Provence & sa rÃ©gion (Autre)- Aix en provence 2019 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie VAN BOEIJEN (SPAGNOL)
-
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Amoureuse de la vie, des belles choses, de la nature...
A votre écoute pour étudier votre projet.
Profession :
ConseillÃ¨re en immobilier
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
