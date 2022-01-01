Sophie VAN DE VELDE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Sainte-colombe- Brie comte robert 1983 - 1993
-
Lycée Saint-aspais- Melun 1994 - 1998
-
IUT DE SEINE ET MARNE SUD SITE DE FONTAINEBLEAU- Fontainebleau 1998 - 2000
-
SUP INFO COM- Valenciennes 2000 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
CYANIDE - Infographiste (Informatique)- Paris
Graphiste décors, stagiaire2003 - 2003
-
Studio Malice - Infographiste (Production)- Paris
Graphiste décors, stagiaire2004 - 2004
-
PARTIZAN MIDI MINUIT - Infographiste, animatrice (Production)- Paris
Animatrice 3D2005 - 2005
-
ETRANGES LIBELLULES - Infographiste (Production)- Lyon
Team Lead - Graphiste décors2005 - 2005
-
Ubisoft - Infographiste (Production)- MONTREUIL
Team Lead - Graphiste décors2005 - 2006
-
F4-toys - Infographiste (Production)- Paris
Graphiste décors2007 - 2009
-
Dontnod Entertainment- Paris 2009 - 2014
