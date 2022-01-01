Sophie VAN DE VELDE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • CYANIDE  - Infographiste (Informatique)

     -  Paris

    Graphiste décors, stagiaire

    2003 - 2003

  • Studio Malice  - Infographiste (Production)

     -  Paris

    Graphiste décors, stagiaire

    2004 - 2004

  • PARTIZAN MIDI MINUIT  - Infographiste, animatrice (Production)

     -  Paris

    Animatrice 3D

    2005 - 2005

  • ETRANGES LIBELLULES  - Infographiste (Production)

     -  Lyon

    Team Lead - Graphiste décors

    2005 - 2005

  • Ubisoft  - Infographiste (Production)

     -  MONTREUIL

    Team Lead - Graphiste décors

    2005 - 2006

  • F4-toys  - Infographiste (Production)

     -  Paris

    Graphiste décors

    2007 - 2009

  • Dontnod Entertainment

     -  Paris 2009 - 2014

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages