Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Albert 1er- Monaco 1986 - 1991
-
Lycée Thierry Maulnier- Nice 1991 - 1995
-
IUT GEA- Nice 1995 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sophie VOLPI (LANDRA)
-
Vit à :
NICE, France
-
Née le :
17 oct. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
