Sophie WADOUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sophie WADOUX

  • Vit Ã  :

    LA LONDE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    4 dÃ©c. 1972 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable logistique

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages