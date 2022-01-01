Sophie WRIGHT (THOMAS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Peiresc- Toulon 1981 - 1983
-
Lycée Joffre- Montpellier 1983 - 1986
-
Université Paris Ix Dauphine- Paris 1986 - 1990
-
SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY- San diego 1991 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
NATIONAL PEN CORPORATION- San diego 1993 - 1997
-
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY- San diego 1997 - 1999
-
CALLAWAY GOLF EUROPE LTD- Londres 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sophie WRIGHT (THOMAS)
-
Vit à :
LONDRES, Royaume-Uni
-
Née en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible