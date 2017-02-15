Sophie ZIEGLER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Club Méditerranée

     -  PARIS

    GO caisse Ã  Santa Theresa en Sardaigne (Italie)

    1995 - 1995

  • CHARLESTOWN  - Cadre administratif (Administratif)

     -  Paris

    responsable agence de Strasbourg

    1995 - 1999

  • Club Méditerranée  - EmployÃ©e (Autre)

     -  CARGESE

    GO reception

    1999 - 1999

  • Club Méditerranée  - EmployÃ©e (Autre)

     -  SAINTE ANNE

    GO rÃ©ception

    1999 - 2000

  • Club Méditerranée  - EmployÃ©e (Autre)

     -  PAPEETE

    GO responsable caisse

    2000 - 2000

  • Club Méditerranée  - EmployÃ©e (Autre)

     -  CHUR

    club de valbella, GO traffic

    2000 - 2001

  • Club Méditerranée  - EmployÃ©e (Autre)

     -  MARRAKECH

    GO rÃ©ception

    2001 - 2001

  • FUTURCOM SFR  - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Schiltigheim 2003 - maintenant

  • Futurcom  - ChargÃ©e d'affaires (Commercial)

     -  Strasbourg 2003 - 2011

  • Sfd Strasbourg  - ChargÃ©e d'affaires PME (Commercial)

     -  Strasbourg 2007 - maintenant

  • Sfd Strasbourg  - ChargÃ©e d'affaires (Commercial)

     -  Strasbourg 2009 - maintenant

  • Sfr  - IngÃ©nieur commercial

     -  Strasbourg 2016 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sophie ZIEGLER

  • Vit Ã  :

    SOUFFELWEYERSHEIM, France

  • NÃ©e en :

    1973 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Maman active

  • Profession :

    Commerciale BtoB pour un espace SFR

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

