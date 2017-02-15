Sophie ZIEGLER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE DU RIED- Hoenheim 1975 - 1978
-
Ecole Boucheseche (Hoenheim)- Hoenheim 1978 - 1981
-
Ecole Du Centre (Hoenheim)- Hoenheim 1981 - 1983
-
Collège Le Ried- Bischheim 1983 - 1987
-
COLLEGE LE RIED- Hoenheim 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Kléber- Strasbourg 1988 - 1991
-
Lycée Saint-etienne- Strasbourg 1991 - 1992
-
ESCO - 1ERE ANNEE COMMERCE INTERNATIONAL (Autre)- Saint martin d'heres 1992 - 1993
-
OXFORD BROOKES UNIVERSITY- Oxford 1993 - 1994
-
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et De Management Wesford - Option commerce international (Autre)- Grenoble 1994 - 1995
Parcours club
-
SCOUTS DE FRANCE- Hoenheim 1979 - 1986
-
Jeannettes- Hoenheim 1979 - 1985
-
ALSATIA UNITAS SCHILTIGHEIM GYM- Schiltigheim 1980 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Club Méditerranée- PARIS
GO caisse Ã Santa Theresa en Sardaigne (Italie)1995 - 1995
-
CHARLESTOWN - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Paris
responsable agence de Strasbourg1995 - 1999
-
Club Méditerranée - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- CARGESE
GO reception1999 - 1999
-
Club Méditerranée - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- SAINTE ANNE
GO rÃ©ception1999 - 2000
-
Club Méditerranée - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- PAPEETE
GO responsable caisse2000 - 2000
-
Club Méditerranée - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- CHUR
club de valbella, GO traffic2000 - 2001
-
Club Méditerranée - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- MARRAKECH
GO rÃ©ception2001 - 2001
-
FUTURCOM SFR - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- Schiltigheim 2003 - maintenant
-
Futurcom - ChargÃ©e d'affaires (Commercial)- Strasbourg 2003 - 2011
-
Sfd Strasbourg - ChargÃ©e d'affaires PME (Commercial)- Strasbourg 2007 - maintenant
-
Sfd Strasbourg - ChargÃ©e d'affaires (Commercial)- Strasbourg 2009 - maintenant
-
Sfr - IngÃ©nieur commercial- Strasbourg 2016 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie ZIEGLER
-
Vit Ã :
SOUFFELWEYERSHEIM, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Maman active
Profession :
Commerciale BtoB pour un espace SFR
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - BrÃ©sil - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Italie - Maroc - MontÃ©nÃ©gro - Pays-Bas - Porto Rico - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie
-
