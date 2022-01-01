Souad MEDANI (KHALED) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU PETIT NANTERRE- Nanterre 1956 - 1966
-
ECOLE CROIX DE BERNY- Antony 1984 - 1992
-
Collège La Fontaine- Antony 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Jean Jaurès- Chatenay malabry 1996 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Building Technologies (Siemens) - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- ANTONY 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Souad MEDANI (KHALED)
-
Vit à :
RIS ORANGIS, France
-
Née le :
13 avril 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur commercial
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2