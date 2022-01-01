Soutchay DE LACHEZE-MUREL (CHAREUNSOUK) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Disneyland Paris  - Employée (Autre)

     -  marne la vallee

    hotel Cheyenne Fev 1995-Aoùt 1996 hotel Disneyland Dec 1996-Oct1999 hotel New York Oct 1999-avril 2001

    1995 - 2001

  • HOTEL BEL AMI  - Employée (Autre)

     -  Paris

    Concierge

    2001 - 2008

  • Service Concierge  - Chef de projet (Ressources humaines)

     -  Paris

    Site professionel johnpaul

    2008 - maintenant

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour, je suis maintenant mariée et j'ai deux enfants. Adrien 3 ans et demi et Faustien 1 an et demi. Je suis Chef de Projet en Conciergerie Privée Sur les Champs Elysées

  • Profession :

    Chef de Projet Concierge Privée

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

