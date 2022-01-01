Soutchay DE LACHEZE-MUREL (CHAREUNSOUK) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
CURIAL- Paris 1982 - 1995
-
Collège La Grange Aux Belles- Paris 1985 - 1989
-
LYCEE RABELAIS- Paris
1ère G et Terminal G31989 - 1992
-
PARIS VIII- Saint denis
Langue et Civilisation Etrangère Anglais1992 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Disneyland Paris - Employée (Autre)- marne la vallee
hotel Cheyenne Fev 1995-Aoùt 1996 hotel Disneyland Dec 1996-Oct1999 hotel New York Oct 1999-avril 20011995 - 2001
-
HOTEL BEL AMI - Employée (Autre)- Paris
Concierge2001 - 2008
-
Service Concierge - Chef de projet (Ressources humaines)- Paris
Site professionel johnpaul2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Soutchay DE LACHEZE-MUREL (CHAREUNSOUK)
-
Vit à :
CHAMPS SUR MARNE, France
-
Née en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour, je suis maintenant mariée et j'ai deux enfants. Adrien 3 ans et demi et Faustien 1 an et demi. Je suis Chef de Projet en Conciergerie Privée Sur les Champs Elysées
Profession :
Chef de Projet Concierge Privée
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2