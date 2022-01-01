Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

Parcours

Parcours club

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • CROUZET  - Decolteur et manutentionnaire (Production)

     -  Valence 1985 - maintenant

  • Sfs Intec  - Manutentionnaire (Production)

     -  Valence 1985 - 1985

  • Dimtex S A  - Bonnetier rÃ©gleur (Production)

     -  Livron sur drome 1986 - 1989

  • Bonnetterie Cévenole  - RÃ©gleur (Production)

     -  Guilherand granges 1989 - 1991

  • Benetton France  - RÃ©gleur et ordonnancement (Production)

     -  Chalons en champagne 1991 - 1996

  • FRANCE LUZERNE  - Chef de poste (Production)

     -  Chalons en champagne 1996 - 1998

  • Savy Sas  - ContremaÃ®tre (Production)

     -  Privas 1999 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Stephan BRUYAS

  • Vit Ã  :

    ROCHESSAUVE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    9 aoÃ»t 1966 (55 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    ContremaÃ®tre d'atelier de production

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :