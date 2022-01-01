RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Rochessauve
Parcours
Parcours club
-
USMR- Romilly sur seine
joueur ailier D puis libÃ©ro1976 - 1979
-
E.s.c- Chomerac 2001 - 2004
-
Olympique Centre Ardèche- Privas 2005 - maintenant
-
TENNIS CLUB DE PRIVAS- Privas 2011 - 2014
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Le Noyer Marchand- Romilly sur seine
Ã§a marchait plutÃ´t bien1976 - 1979
-
Lycée Emile Loubet- Valence
Ã‡a marchait plutÃ´t moins bien1980 - 1982
-
Montesquieu- Valence 1983 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
CROUZET - Decolteur et manutentionnaire (Production)- Valence 1985 - maintenant
-
Sfs Intec - Manutentionnaire (Production)- Valence 1985 - 1985
-
Dimtex S A - Bonnetier rÃ©gleur (Production)- Livron sur drome 1986 - 1989
-
Bonnetterie Cévenole - RÃ©gleur (Production)- Guilherand granges 1989 - 1991
-
Benetton France - RÃ©gleur et ordonnancement (Production)- Chalons en champagne 1991 - 1996
-
FRANCE LUZERNE - Chef de poste (Production)- Chalons en champagne 1996 - 1998
-
Savy Sas - ContremaÃ®tre (Production)- Privas 1999 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Stephan BRUYAS
-
Vit Ã :
ROCHESSAUVE, France
-
NÃ© le :
9 aoÃ»t 1966 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
ContremaÃ®tre d'atelier de production
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
