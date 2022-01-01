Résultats examens 2023

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac dans l'AcadÃ©mie de StrasbourgLe rÃ©sultat du brevet dans l'AcadÃ©mie de Strasbourg

Stephan CORCELLUT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • UCPA

     -  Nancy 1989 - 1998

  • LANCIER  - Directeur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Molsheim 1998 - 2019

  • Lancier-ltf  - Directeur gÃ©nÃ©ral (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Molsheim 2019 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Stephan CORCELLUT

  • Vit Ã  :

    DINSHEIM, France

  • NÃ© le :

    15 mars 1961 (62 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis marié, j'ai 2 enfants, pleins d'activités et la vie pour l'instant a été plustôt sympa...et j'aime retrouver mes copains d'avant.

  • Profession :

    DIRECTEUR GENERAL

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :
    Afghanistan - Birmanie - Mongolie