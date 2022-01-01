RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac dans l'AcadÃ©mie de StrasbourgLe rÃ©sultat du brevet dans l'AcadÃ©mie de Strasbourg
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALPHONSE DAUDET- Grenoble 1970 - 1972
-
Collège Olympique- Grenoble 1972 - 1973
-
Collège Bienvenu Martin- Auxerre 1973 - 1976
-
Lycée Fourier- Auxerre 1976 - 1979
-
Lycée Jean Joseph Fourier- Auxerre
....1976 - 1979
-
Tech De Co- Troyes 1979 - 1982
-
Icsv Strasbourg - Cnam Commerce- Illkirch graffenstaden 1993 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
UCPA- Nancy 1989 - 1998
-
LANCIER - Directeur commercial (Commercial)- Molsheim 1998 - 2019
-
Lancier-ltf - Directeur gÃ©nÃ©ral (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Molsheim 2019 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Stephan CORCELLUT
-
Vit Ã :
DINSHEIM, France
-
NÃ© le :
15 mars 1961 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié, j'ai 2 enfants, pleins d'activités et la vie pour l'instant a été plustôt sympa...et j'aime retrouver mes copains d'avant.
Profession :
DIRECTEUR GENERAL
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
