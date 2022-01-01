Stéphan GABRIELLI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Des Castors 2- Carcassonne 1982 - 1984
-
Collège Varsovie- Carcassonne 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Paul Sabatier- Carcassonne 1989 - 1991
-
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Montpellier 1991 - 1994
-
Iup Génie Mathématique Et Informatique Montpellier 2- Montpellier 1994 - 1996
Parcours militaire
-
Etat Major Du Commandement Militaire De L'ile De France- Saint germain en laye 1997 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
SOLIC - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1998 - 2002
-
LogicaCMG (Logica) - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 2002 - 2005
-
Sogeti - Informaticien (Informatique)- TOULOUSE 2006 - 2007
-
ALYOTECH TECHNOLOGIES - Chef de Projet (Informatique)- Toulouse 2007 - maintenant
-
Esprit Libre - Hypnothérapeute (Profession libérale)- Castelginest 2015 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stéphan GABRIELLI
-
Vit à :
CASTELGINEST, France
-
Né le :
3 avril 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de Projet IInformatique
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Stéphan GABRIELLI a ajouté Esprit Libre à son parcours professionnel