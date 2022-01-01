Stéphan GABRIELLI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SOLIC  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Paris 1998 - 2002

  • LogicaCMG (Logica)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  PARIS 2002 - 2005

  • Sogeti  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  TOULOUSE 2006 - 2007

  • ALYOTECH TECHNOLOGIES  - Chef de Projet (Informatique)

     -  Toulouse 2007 - maintenant

  • Esprit Libre  - Hypnothérapeute (Profession libérale)

     -  Castelginest 2015 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Stéphan GABRIELLI

  • Vit à :

    CASTELGINEST, France

  • Né le :

    3 avril 1973 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef de Projet IInformatique

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages