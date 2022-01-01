StÃ©phan LE MONNIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Franco-sénégalaise De Fann- Dakar
CP1973 - 1974
-
LES MARISTES- Dakar
CE1 - CE2 - CM1 - CM21974 - 1978
-
LES MARISTES- Dakar
6Ã¨me / 5Ã¨me1978 - 1980
-
DU GUESCLIN- Aulnay sous bois
4Ã¨me / 3Ã¨me1980 - 1982
-
JEANNE HACHETTE- Aulnay sous bois
2nde indiffÃ©renciÃ©e / 1Ã¨re A11982 - 1984
-
Lycée Jean Zay- Aulnay sous bois
Terminale A21984 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phan LE MONNIER
-
Vit Ã :
VINCENNES, France
-
NÃ© le :
7 nov. 1967 (54 ans)
